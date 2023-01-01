Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lemon tarts in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve lemon tarts

PASTRY

The Cookie Corner

101 Stonewall Court, Unit 1, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Box of 2 Lemon Meringue Tarts GF$12.00
More about The Cookie Corner
Tomahawk steakhouse - 700 Cedarbridge Ave

700 Cedar Bridge Avenue, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
LEMON TART$18.00
More about Tomahawk steakhouse - 700 Cedarbridge Ave

