Go
Toast

Lamberti Pizza & Market

Lamberti Pizza and Market is an Italian market for the modern world. We have solutions to your rushed lunch breaks and quick dinner preparations. Freshly prepared meals are waiting for you to enjoy inside our restaurant, or to take back home or to the office. Our grab-n-go offerings change daily so you will always find something new to enjoy. In keeping with Philadelphia tradition, you will also find we make the best hand-made pizzas and cheesesteaks.

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

707 Chestnut St • $$

Avg 4.5 (187 reviews)

Popular Items

DIRTY FUNKY FUSION 2 OZ$1.95
CHEESE FRIES$5.00
MOZZARELLA STICKS$6.00
(6), side of marinara
CHEESESTEAK$9.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Gift Cards
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

707 Chestnut St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Paprica Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bricco Pizza a taglio romana

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Cafe Square One

No reviews yet

Great food, great people.

Luna Cafe - Old City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston