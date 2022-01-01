Lamberti Pizza & Market
Lamberti Pizza and Market is an Italian market for the modern world. We have solutions to your rushed lunch breaks and quick dinner preparations. Freshly prepared meals are waiting for you to enjoy inside our restaurant, or to take back home or to the office. Our grab-n-go offerings change daily so you will always find something new to enjoy. In keeping with Philadelphia tradition, you will also find we make the best hand-made pizzas and cheesesteaks.
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
707 Chestnut St
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
