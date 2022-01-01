Go
LAMILL Coffee Anaheim

LAMILL Coffee is an award-winning, premium specialty coffee roaster headquartered in Los Angeles. Our coffee and tea is served in more than 300 locations throughout the US and in select countries around the world.

2420 E Katella Ave

Popular Items

valrhona mocha
Espresso with housemade valrhona chocolate ganache and steamed or cold milk
LAMILL latte$4.75
ratio espresso with clover farm sonoma county organic milk
salted caramel latte
Espresso with house made caramel sauce and steamed or cold milk
vanilla latte
Espresso with house made vanilla syrup and steamed or cold milk
japanese matcha latte
Organic Japanese Ceremonial Matcha steeped in oat milk
ham & cheese croissant$5.50
Croissant rolled with gruyere cheese and house-cured ham
seasonal quiche lorraine$8.00
bacon - organic tuscan kale - gruyere cheese - caramelized onions - house salad
weiser farm's peewee breakfast potatoes$5.00
Anaheim CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Lola's By MFK

Filipino Brunch & Dinner

JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery

JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery was established in 1997 on a simple premise - to offer a variety of the finest American Regional cuisine and microbrews under one roof. We are proud to be the oldest brewery in the city of Anaheim. Conveniently located near the Honda Center, Angels Stadium, and the Anaheim Convention Center, our comfortable yet lively surroundings were designed to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. We hope that our commitment to quality will make us your favorite restaurant and brewery in Orange County.
American Regional cuisine best describes our thoughtfully crafted menu. We take pride in preparing our food from scratch every day. Our specialties include Poke Nachos, Short Rib Pappardelle, Nashville Chicken Sandwich, and Grilled Market Salad. We offer 8 hand crafted beers - all available on tap. Come join us for Happy Hour and enjoy our weekly specials.
For more information, visit jtschmidsrestaurants.com

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Get Sauced!

DonerG

Turkish Tradition, MADE IN CA

