Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken burgers in
Laredo
/
Laredo
/
Chicken Burgers
Laredo restaurants that serve chicken burgers
VR Meals
5517 McPherson Rd Suite 9, Laredo
No reviews yet
Chicken Milanesa Burger
$10.00
Grilled chicken breast served on lettuce leaves, turkey bacon, and cheese with a side of sweet potato fries and chipotle mayo
More about VR Meals
BurgerIM
2413 Jacaman Rd., Laredo
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Burger
$6.99
More about BurgerIM
Browse other tasty dishes in Laredo
Chicken Fajitas
Shrimp Fried Rice
French Toast
Cucumber Salad
Salmon
Calamari
Avocado Rolls
Crepes
More near Laredo to explore
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(381 restaurants)
Mcallen
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Weslaco
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Edinburg
No reviews yet
Pharr
No reviews yet
Alamo
No reviews yet
Harlingen
No reviews yet
Portland
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Mcallen
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(381 restaurants)
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(265 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(376 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(774 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(143 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(343 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston