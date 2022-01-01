Greek salad in Largo

Greek City Cafe

10500 Ulmerton Road, Largo

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
Takeout
GREEK SALAD$8.49
(Our legendary) Mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, beets, chickpeas, pepperoncinis, onions, olives, potato salad, famous Greek dressing [GF]
side GREEK SALAD$5.29
[GF]
Frida's Catering & Cakes

9700 Ulmerton rd, Largo

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
GREEK SALAD$40.00
(serves 5-10) Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Carrots, Pepperoncini’s& Black Olives Topped with Yukon Potato Salad and Crumbled Feta Cheese, Served with a Side of Greek Dressing
