Tacos in Laurel

Laurel restaurants
Laurel restaurants that serve tacos

Laurel Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Laurel Pizzeria

417 North Central Avenue, Laurel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Taco Pizza$11.99
Seasoned ground beef, onions, tomatoes, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with chipotle sauce!
MD Taco Pizza$16.99
Seasoned ground beef, onions, tomatoes, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with chipotle sauce!
Large Taco Pizza$19.99
Seasoned ground beef, onions, tomatoes, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with chipotle sauce!
More about Laurel Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott's on Broad Creek

111 Delaware Ave, Laurel

Avg 4.4 (767 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Tacos$11.00
Salsa Fresca, Pickled Shallots, Chipotle Aioli
More about Abbott's on Broad Creek

