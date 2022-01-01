Go
  • Lazo Empanadas Edgewater Market (Location 3)
Lazo Empanadas Edgewater Market (Location 3)

Closed today

No reviews yet

5505 W. 20th Ave.

Edgewater, CO 80214

Hours

Popular Items

N10. Ham & Cheese$4.24
N4. Spicy Steak$4.24
N7. Spicy Chicken$4.24
N9. Chorizo, Cheese & Egg$4.24
N8. Chicken Caprese$4.24
N2. Spicy Ground Beef$4.24
N12. Spinach & Cheese$4.24
N5. Steak Quesadilla$4.24
N11. Fresh Mushrooms$4.24
N6. BBQ Chicken$4.24
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater CO 80214

Nearby restaurants

Roger's Liquid Oasis

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moontime Crepes - Edgewater Public Market

No reviews yet

Located inside the Edgewater Public Market at 5505 W. 20th Avenue Edgewater, Colorado. Moontime Crepes offers the most delicious, unique made to order sweet and savory crepes in Denver.

CarnivoreTaqueria @ Edgewater Public Market

No reviews yet

Mexican Taqueria with influence of regular meats along with wild game and seafood and proud sister company of Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant Group and food trucks!

Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!

