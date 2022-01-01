Legacy Hall
Your new obsession: fresh Belgian Liege Waffles made from scratch
7800 Windrose Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7800 Windrose Ave
Plano TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Legacy Hall
Bourbon Vanilla
Legacy Hall
Come in and enjoy!
Legacy Hall
Vinotopia
Bulla Gastrobar
Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.