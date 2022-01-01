Legacy Hall

Go
Your new obsession: fresh Belgian Liege Waffles made from scratch

7800 Windrose Ave • $$

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)

Popular Items

NITRO FLOAT$6.00
Nitro cold brew coffee poured over a scoop of vanilla ice cream and topped with our housemade whipped cream.
The Elvis$8.75
Freshly sliced bananas, peanut butter, honey, and bacon crumble on top of our golden liége waffle. Select "more customizations" for additional topping options!
The House$9.00
Our Bestseller! Freshly cut strawberries, cookie butter, Nutella, and our house made whipped cream on top of our golden Liége waffle. Select "more customizations" for additional topping options!
Location

7800 Windrose Ave

Plano TX

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
