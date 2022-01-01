Go
Leo's Place Diner

An Unusual Place For Good Things To Eat!

SANDWICHES

655 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Egg Sandwich$2.95
Side Bacon$3.50
Iced Coffee$2.35
Large Coffee$2.75
Little Dog 222$9.75
2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs & Choice of Sausage or Bacon
Large Iced Coffee$2.95
YoFruitee$5.95
Greek Yogurt Topped With Berries & Bananas
Side Home Fries$3.50
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

655 Main Street

Waltham MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

