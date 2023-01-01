Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Lewiston

Go
Lewiston restaurants
Toast

Lewiston restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Consumer pic

 

River City Espresso

1441 G St, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club$10.99
More about River City Espresso
Consumer pic

 

Imua Hawaiian Restaurant - 800 Main Street

800 Main Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Honey turkey, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato & lime-infused coconut. Served on whole wheat bread.
More about Imua Hawaiian Restaurant - 800 Main Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewiston

Chai Tea

Hot Chocolate

Muffins

Map

More near Lewiston to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Pendleton

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Missoula

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1521 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1043 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston