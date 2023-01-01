Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Turkey clubs in
Lewiston
/
Lewiston
/
Turkey Clubs
Lewiston restaurants that serve turkey clubs
River City Espresso
1441 G St, Lewiston
No reviews yet
Turkey Club
$10.99
More about River City Espresso
Imua Hawaiian Restaurant - 800 Main Street
800 Main Street, Lewiston
No reviews yet
Coconut Turkey Sandwich
$11.00
Honey turkey, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato & lime-infused coconut. Served on whole wheat bread.
More about Imua Hawaiian Restaurant - 800 Main Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Lewiston
Chai Tea
Hot Chocolate
Muffins
More near Lewiston to explore
Spokane
Avg 4.3
(85 restaurants)
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Coeur D Alene
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Pullman
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Pasco
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Pendleton
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Walla Walla
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Moscow
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hayden
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Moscow
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Pullman
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Spokane
Avg 4.3
(85 restaurants)
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Missoula
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(421 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1521 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1043 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston