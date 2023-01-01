Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve fried pickles

Shoto Japanese Steakhouse and Seafood image

 

Shoto Japanese Steakhouse

17 N Main Street, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles (Sm)$5.99
More about Shoto Japanese Steakhouse
Consumer pic

 

Elizabeth's Pizza

817 Martin Luther King Jr blvd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$6.25
Basket of breaded and fried pickles served with a choice of dressing.
More about Elizabeth's Pizza

