Fried pickles in
Lexington
/
Lexington
/
Fried Pickles
Lexington restaurants that serve fried pickles
Shoto Japanese Steakhouse
17 N Main Street, Lexington
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles (Sm)
$5.99
More about Shoto Japanese Steakhouse
Elizabeth's Pizza
817 Martin Luther King Jr blvd, Lexington
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$6.25
Basket of breaded and fried pickles served with a choice of dressing.
More about Elizabeth's Pizza
