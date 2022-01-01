Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Taco salad in
Lima
/
Lima
/
Taco Salad
Lima restaurants that serve taco salad
Bandidos Lima
2613 Elida Rd, Lima
Avg 4.4
(1549 reviews)
Taco Salad
$13.99
More about Bandidos Lima
East of Chicago Pizza
2899 West Elm Street, Lima
No reviews yet
Taco Salad
$7.49
More about East of Chicago Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Lima
Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Cheesecake
Quesadillas
Tacos
Grilled Chicken
Chips And Salsa
Nachos
More near Lima to explore
Fort Wayne
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Marysville
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Findlay
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Bellefontaine
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Plain City
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Urbana
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Bellefontaine
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Findlay
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Fort Wayne
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Dayton
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(268 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(255 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston