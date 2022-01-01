Tacos in Lima

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bandidos Lima image

 

Bandidos Lima

2613 Elida Rd, Lima

Avg 4.4 (1549 reviews)
Takeout
Street Tacos$15.79
Kids Build your own Taco$6.49
Taco Salad$13.99
More about Bandidos Lima
Banner pic

 

Joey's Subs

124 N Main St, Lima

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Walking Taco
Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salsa, Sour Cream
More about Joey's Subs
Item pic

 

The Met

306 N Main St, Lima

Avg 4.5 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$18.99
Two flour tortillas with eight sautéed jumbo shrimp, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, red onions, garnished with sour cream and a Met side salad.
Met Tacos$16.99
4 flour tortillas, 1 each with Sirloin, Chicken, Pulled Pork and Brisket, topped with pico, sour cream, cheese and shredded lettuce.
Choose any 2 tacos for 1/2 size.
More about The Met

