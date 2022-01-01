Tacos in Lima
Lima restaurants that serve tacos
Bandidos Lima
2613 Elida Rd, Lima
|Street Tacos
|$15.79
|Kids Build your own Taco
|$6.49
|Taco Salad
|$13.99
Joey's Subs
124 N Main St, Lima
|Walking Taco
Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salsa, Sour Cream
The Met
306 N Main St, Lima
|Shrimp Tacos
|$18.99
Two flour tortillas with eight sautéed jumbo shrimp, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, red onions, garnished with sour cream and a Met side salad.
|Met Tacos
|$16.99
4 flour tortillas, 1 each with Sirloin, Chicken, Pulled Pork and Brisket, topped with pico, sour cream, cheese and shredded lettuce.
Choose any 2 tacos for 1/2 size.