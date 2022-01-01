Cappuccino in Little Rock
Fidel & Co East Village
500 Shall Ave Ste B, Little Rock
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Want a little more espresso taste in your steamed milk drink? The cappuccino is right for you.
COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES
Community Bakery
1200 Main Street, Little Rock
|Cappuccino
|$4.10
Steamed milk, with froth and a shot of espresso
|Muffin- Cappuccino Chocolate Chip
|$2.05
Chocolate chip and cappuccino flavored muffin
|Muffin Loaf- Chocolate Cappuccino
|$8.25
Chocolate chip and cappuccino loaf