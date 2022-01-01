Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Little Rock

Little Rock restaurants
Little Rock restaurants that serve cappuccino

Item pic

 

Fidel & Co East Village

500 Shall Ave Ste B, Little Rock

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.00
Want a little more espresso taste in your steamed milk drink? The cappuccino is right for you.
More about Fidel & Co East Village
Item pic

COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES

Community Bakery

1200 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$4.10
Steamed milk, with froth and a shot of espresso
Muffin- Cappuccino Chocolate Chip$2.05
Chocolate chip and cappuccino flavored muffin
Muffin Loaf- Chocolate Cappuccino$8.25
Chocolate chip and cappuccino loaf
More about Community Bakery

