Egg salad sandwiches in Little Rock

Community Bakery Downtown
1200 Main Street, Little Rock
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$7.65
House made egg salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on wheat bread. Comes with chips or baby carrots
The Root Cafe
1500 Main Street, Little Rock
|Deviled Egg Salad 1/2 Pint
|$8.00
|Deviled Egg Salad Pint
|$15.00
|Deviled Egg Salad Sandwich
|$9.50
Local farm fresh eggs, house garlic mayo, homemade sweet pickles, local dil, dijon, topped with ground chipotle, spring mix, house garlic mayo on a toasted butter bun V