Egg salad sandwiches in Little Rock

Little Rock restaurants
Little Rock restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES

Community Bakery Downtown

1200 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Sandwich$7.65
House made egg salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on wheat bread. Comes with chips or baby carrots
More about Community Bakery Downtown
The Root Cafe

1500 Main Street, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Deviled Egg Salad 1/2 Pint$8.00
Deviled Egg Salad Pint$15.00
Deviled Egg Salad Sandwich$9.50
Local farm fresh eggs, house garlic mayo, homemade sweet pickles, local dil, dijon, topped with ground chipotle, spring mix, house garlic mayo on a toasted butter bun V
More about The Root Cafe

