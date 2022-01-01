Waffles in Little Rock
Little Rock restaurants that serve waffles
More about At The Corner
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
At The Corner
201 E Markham St, Little Rock
|Chicken & Waffle
|$15.00
waffle topped w/ house fried chicken served w/ maple syrup & honey butter
|Hot Chicken & Waffle
|$16.00
waffle topped w/ fried chicken, sausage gravy, cheddar & house hot sauce
|Kid Waffle
|$8.00
house waffle served w/ maple syrup & honey butter
More about Rock City Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Rock City Kitchen
1515 W 7th, Little Rock
|RCK House Seasoned Waffle Fries
|$2.44
|RCK Seasoned Waffle Fries w/ Cheese & Bacon
|$4.44
|3 pc Chicken Tenders w/ Waffle Fries
|$6.44
More about Rock City Family
Rock City Family
1816 WEST 7TH, LITTLE ROCK
|RCK Seasoned Waffle Fries w/ Cheese & Bacon
|$4.44
|RCK Seasoned Waffle Fries w/ Cheese
|$3.44
|RCK Seasoned Waffle Fries
|$1.44
More about YGFBFKitchen Restaurant & Catering
YGFBFKitchen Restaurant & Catering
27 Rahling Circle, Little Rock
|Southern Fried Chicken & Very Berry Waffles
Fried Chicken Tenders- Topped with a Mixed Berry Compote or Candied Pecans and drizzled with our Signature Glaze.
|Kiddie Chicken & Waffle
|$7.00
Our Signature - just for the little one!
1 Hand breaded Tender on top of our Signature Waffle and covered in Berries and Glaze