Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Lodi

Go
Lodi restaurants
Toast

Lodi restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - W Kettleman Lane

2602 W Kettleman Lane, Lodi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!$12.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - W Kettleman Lane
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - Reynolds Ranch Pkwy

2601 Reynolds Ranch Pkwy, Lodi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!$12.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - Reynolds Ranch Pkwy

Browse other tasty dishes in Lodi

Cobb Salad

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Caesar Salad

Turkey Bacon

Clam Chowder

Grilled Chicken

Cookies

Reuben

Map

More near Lodi to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Manteca

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Ripon

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (162 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (932 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (587 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (799 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston