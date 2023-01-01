Lobster rolls in Lodi
Lodi restaurants that serve lobster rolls
West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - W Kettleman Lane
2602 W Kettleman Lane, Lodi
|#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!
|$12.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - Reynolds Ranch Pkwy
2601 Reynolds Ranch Pkwy, Lodi
|#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!
|$12.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.