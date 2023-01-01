Tacos in Logan

***FEATURED IN FOOD NETWORK WITH GUY FIERY*** Indulge in the irresistible allure of al pastor tacos, a true Mexican delight. Our award winner al pastor tacos feature tender, marinated pork that is slow-roasted to perfection on a vertical spit, just like the traditional technique. The juicy and flavorful pork is then thinly sliced and nestled in a warm nixtamal corn tortilla. Each bite is a symphony of savory, slightly smoky notes enhanced by the perfect balance of spices and seasonings. Topped with diced onions, fresh cilantro, fresh pineapple, and a squeeze of lime, our al pastor tacos offer a burst of flavor that will transport your taste buds straight to Mexico. Prepare to experience the authentic and tantalizing taste of al pastor in every bite.

