Tacos in Logan

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Lucky Slice Pizza - Logan
64 Federal Ave, Logan
|LG Monthly - Navajo Taco
|$16.49
Beef and bean chili base topped with mozzarella and cheddar then finished with fresh lettuce, tomato and a sour cream drizzle
|XXL Monthly - Navajo Taco
|$28.49
|Monthly - Navajo Taco
|$4.79
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Beehive Pub & Grill
255 S Main St, Logan
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$11.29
|Tilapia Tacos
|$12.49
|Cod Tacos
|$11.49
Santo Taco - Logan
880 S Main Street, Logan
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.00
***FEATURED IN FOOD NETWORK WITH GUY FIERY*** Indulge in the irresistible allure of al pastor tacos, a true Mexican delight. Our award winner al pastor tacos feature tender, marinated pork that is slow-roasted to perfection on a vertical spit, just like the traditional technique. The juicy and flavorful pork is then thinly sliced and nestled in a warm nixtamal corn tortilla. Each bite is a symphony of savory, slightly smoky notes enhanced by the perfect balance of spices and seasonings. Topped with diced onions, fresh cilantro, fresh pineapple, and a squeeze of lime, our al pastor tacos offer a burst of flavor that will transport your taste buds straight to Mexico. Prepare to experience the authentic and tantalizing taste of al pastor in every bite.
|Chicken Taco
|$3.00
Chicken breast grilled to perfection with our house lemon-garlic seasoned.
|Calabacitas Taco
|$3.00
Sautéed diced zucchini, with tomatoes, sweet corn and onions. Served with queso fresco and sour cream. Want it vegan? ask for no cheese!