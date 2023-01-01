Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Logan

Logan restaurants
Logan restaurants that serve tacos

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucky Slice Pizza - Logan

64 Federal Ave, Logan

Avg 4.5 (1313 reviews)
Takeout
LG Monthly - Navajo Taco$16.49
Beef and bean chili base topped with mozzarella and cheddar then finished with fresh lettuce, tomato and a sour cream drizzle
XXL Monthly - Navajo Taco$28.49
Beef and bean chili base topped with mozzarella and cheddar then finished with fresh lettuce, tomato and a sour cream drizzle
Monthly - Navajo Taco$4.79
Beef and bean chili base topped with mozzarella and cheddar then finished with fresh lettuce, tomato and a sour cream drizzle
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Beehive Pub & Grill

255 S Main St, Logan

Avg 4.6 (888 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cauliflower Tacos$11.29
Tilapia Tacos$12.49
Cod Tacos$11.49
Santo Taco - Logan

880 S Main Street, Logan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Al Pastor Taco$3.00
***FEATURED IN FOOD NETWORK WITH GUY FIERY*** Indulge in the irresistible allure of al pastor tacos, a true Mexican delight. Our award winner al pastor tacos feature tender, marinated pork that is slow-roasted to perfection on a vertical spit, just like the traditional technique. The juicy and flavorful pork is then thinly sliced and nestled in a warm nixtamal corn tortilla. Each bite is a symphony of savory, slightly smoky notes enhanced by the perfect balance of spices and seasonings. Topped with diced onions, fresh cilantro, fresh pineapple, and a squeeze of lime, our al pastor tacos offer a burst of flavor that will transport your taste buds straight to Mexico. Prepare to experience the authentic and tantalizing taste of al pastor in every bite.
Chicken Taco$3.00
Chicken breast grilled to perfection with our house lemon-garlic seasoned.
Calabacitas Taco$3.00
Sautéed diced zucchini, with tomatoes, sweet corn and onions. Served with queso fresco and sour cream. Want it vegan? ask for no cheese!
