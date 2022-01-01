Pretzels in Longview
Longview restaurants that serve pretzels
Silver Star Sports Bar & Grill
1032 Vandercook Way, Longview
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.00
Easy to share, oven baked pretzel sticks (3) with salt. Served with beer cheese sauce and stone ground mustard
The Office 842
842 Washington Way, Longview
|Beef Pretzel Burger
|$15.00
Beef or veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese and our house aioli on toasted pretzel bun