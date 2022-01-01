Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Longview

Longview restaurants
Longview restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Silver Star Sports Bar & Grill

1032 Vandercook Way, Longview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Easy to share, oven baked pretzel sticks (3) with salt. Served with beer cheese sauce and stone ground mustard
More about Silver Star Sports Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

The Office 842

842 Washington Way, Longview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Pretzel Burger$15.00
Beef or veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese and our house aioli on toasted pretzel bun
More about The Office 842
Triangle Tavern image

 

Triangle Tavern

934 Washington Way, Longview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Fries$9.00
Lightly salted thin soft pretzel fries. Served with queso
More about Triangle Tavern

