Lost Shack

A sushi bar + taproom in Harris Ranch, Boise.

SUSHI • POKE

3724 S Eckert Rd

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)

Popular Items

Stepping Stone Roll$9.00
Krab, avocado, cucumber, rolled in tempura flakes, topped with eel sauce
Spicy Roll$7.50
Choice of tuna or salmon with spicy aioli & Sriracha
Heavy Metal$16.00
Smoked salmon, avocado and cucumber topped with Tuna and garnished with our krunch krab salad, tobiko and 3 sauces
Miso$3.50
tofu, green onion, wakame
S.S. Friendshrimp$16.00
Shrimp, jalapeno, cream cheese, salmon, avocado, krunchy krab, fire sauce, eel sauce, spicy aioli, sesame seeds
Mango Dango$14.00
Avocado, cucumber and bell pepper topped with mango and fresh tuna. Tastefully covered in rose aioli, sweet chili, green onion and sesame seeds.
Sassy Sis$15.00
Shrimp, tempura and jalapeno. Topped with tuna, lemon, avocado, garnished with cilantro, fire sauce, eel sauce and sesame seeds
Avocado Roll$6.00
Nigiri$7.50
Thin sliced raw fish over rice. 2 pieces and can mix and match.
California Roll$7.00
Krab, avocado, topped with roasted sesame seeds
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

3724 S Eckert Rd

Boise ID

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
