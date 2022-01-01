Lost Shack
A sushi bar + taproom in Harris Ranch, Boise.
SUSHI • POKE
3724 S Eckert Rd
Boise ID
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
