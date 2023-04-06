Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Salad

Sockeye Grill & Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

12542 W Fairview Ave

Boise, ID 83713

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Power House Dip
Hell-Diver Finger Steaks
Sockeye Salmon Club

Starters

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Our crispy-fried corn tortilla chips served with fresh, House made salsa.

Crispy Boneless Chicken Wings

$12.50

1/2 pound Woolybugger Wheat breaded chicken breast strips, flash-fried and served plain or tossed in your choice of our House-made fire, general’s or Power House Porter BBQ sauce.

Hell-Diver Finger Steaks

$12.50

1/3 pound seasoned sirloin, beer battered with Hell-Diver Pale Ale and served with House cocktail sauce.

Nachos

$15.00

Crispy-fried tortilla chips stacked with cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheeses, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled onion, black olives and jalapeño. Drizzled with avacado crema and baja sauce.

Poutine

$12.00

Crispy fries topped with a House-made bacon gravy, baked with white cheddar cheese curds and garnished with Applewood smoked bacon and scallions.

Pretzel with Beer Cheese

$8.00

Soft pretzel with cup of our house-made poblano beer cheese soup.

Sockeye Salmon Cakes

$13.50

Three lightly breaded flash-fried Wild Sockeye Salmon and bay shrimp cakes served on a bed of mixed greens and drizzled with a lime-Dijon aioli.

Sockeye Salmon Strips

$14.00

Wild Sockeye Salmon strips hand-dipped in Angel’s Perch Amber beer batter and flash-fried. Served with lemon and House tartar sauce.

Large Fry

$5.00

Golden fried and tossed in house seasoning salt.

Large Sweet Potato Fry

$6.00

Golden fried and tossed in house seasoning salt. Served with spicy mayo.

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Crispy Brussels sprouts tossed in a sweet & tangy sauce with crumbled bacon.

Small Tot

$3.00

Golden fried and tossed in house seasoning salt. Served with spicy mayo.

Large Tot

$5.00

Golden fried and tossed in house seasoning salt. Served with spicy mayo.

Large Garlic FF

$10.00

Tossed in truffle oil and finished with Parmesan cheese.

Calamari

$14.00

Lightly breaded rings and tentacles flash fried and served with a lime wedge and cocktail sauce.

Burgers

Bronco Burger

$14.00

6 oz. all natural chuck patty served on a brioche bun and smothered in our Power House Porter barbecue sauce, topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Pub Burger

$13.00

6 oz. all natural chuck patty served on a brioche bun and topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and House dressing.

Spicy Bleu Burger

$13.00

6 oz. all natural chuck patty served on a brioche bun and topped with blue cheese, roasted jalapeños, Applewood smoked bacon, spicy mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Entrees

Black Bean & Rice Bowl

$12.00

Black beans served over brown rice and topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, Cotija cheese and a cilantro green onion garnish. Served with warm flour tortillas.

Comfort Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Woolybugger Wheat breaded, flash-fried crispy chicken breast strips served over garlic smashed potatoes, covered in country gravy with corn and baked with cheddar cheese.

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Macaroni noodles tossed in a rich creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with seasoned bread crumbs and served with a sliced baguette.

Meatloaf Dinner

$16.00

Three savory slices of House roasted ground chuck and Italian sausage meatloaf, topped with House made bacon gravy, served with garlic smashed potatoes and chef’s sautéed vegetables.

Salmon Dinner

$20.00

6 oz. charbroiled Wild Sockeye Salmon fillet topped with herb butter served with chef’s sautéed vegetables and brown rice.

Stir Fry

$14.00

Sautéed carrots, snap peas, red onion, broccoli, bell peppers, baby corn and mushrooms tossed in a lightly spiced Asian stir fry sauce. Served over fresh soba noodles or brown rice.

Salads & More

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with grated Parmesan, Applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes and garlic croutons.

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, fire roasted tomato, sliced egg, bacon, cucumber, avocado and black olives.

Cole Road Salmon Salad

$17.50

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with House-made basil vinaigrette, topped with Wild Sockeye Salmon, tomato, carrots, feta cheese and spiced nuts.

Fajita Salad

$16.00

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with marinated steak strips, grilled peppers & onions, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro, Cotija cheese and tossed in Southwest dressing.

Garden Entree Salad

$13.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with shredded carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion and croutons.

House Made Soup

$3.50+

House made soup daily.

Soup & Salad

$8.00+

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with shredded carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion and croutons. Served with spent grain bread stick and choice of SW Steak & Black bean or our rotating daily soup.

Pub Fare

Idaho Bird

$15.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with thinly sliced Idaho potato medallions, ranch, bacon jam and cheddar cheese.

Power House Dip

$15.50

House roast beef piled on a pub roll with melted Swiss cheese and served with au jus.

Reuben

$14.00

Thinly sliced, House roasted corned beef, Thousand Island dressing, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and caramelized onions on grilled marbled rye.

Salmon Tacos

$15.00

Wild Sockeye Salmon grilled or fried in our Angel’s Perch Amber beer batter. Served in flour tortillas with garlic-cilantro slaw, avocado crema.

Smoked Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Sliced smoked brisket topped with spinach, sautéed mushroom, Gouda, and cheddar cheese and our Woolybugger Wheat stone ground mustard aioli on grilled sourdough.

Sockeye Salmon Club

$16.00

Charbroiled Wild Sockeye Salmon served on a pub roll, topped with basil aioli, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss & cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Brisket Tacos

$14.00

In-House smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, pickled jalapeno & Onion, topped with Cotija cheese.

Pork Tacos

$15.00

Smoked pulled pork served in flour tortillas and topped with ginger coleslaw, mango pineapple salsa, cilantro and limes.

Turkey Brie

$15.00

Oven roasted turkey breast with melted brie cheese and apple chutney on grilled sourdough.

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.99

Charbroiled all-natural burger patty on a split top bun with pickles. Served with House Fries.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Macaroni pasta tossed in a cheddar cheese cream sauce.

Kids Butter Noodle

$7.99

Macaroni noodles with butter.

Kid Chicken Dinner

$7.99

Fried chicken breast served with House Fries.

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

Fried mini corn dogs and House Fries.

Kid Quesadilla

$7.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar cheese. Served with House Fries.

Sauce Sides

Side Ranch

$0.25

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.25

Side SW Ranch

$0.25

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.25

Side Tartar

$0.25

Side BBQ

$0.25

Side Honey Mustard

$0.25

Cans

6pk/ DAGGER

$8.00

6.5% ABV | 100 IBU Our award-winning flagship IPA boasts all of the big, bold flavors you would expect from a classic northwest IPA. Abundant citrus and pine hop aromas combined with a sturdy malt backbone makes Dagger Falls a favorite amongst hop-loving craft brew enthusiasts.

6pk/ LAGER

$8.00

5.0% ABV | 21 IBU This Munich-style Helles is bright gold in color and features Idaho-grown malts and German hops. It has a subtle earthy aroma, typical of Idaho pilsner malt. This beer is a traditional European-style lager and has a well-rounded malt sweetness, balanced with a touch of bitterness on the finish.

6pk/ PORTER

$8.00

6.0% ABV | 20 IBU Power House is a rich porter with a mildly roasted chocolate quality throughout. Caramel and coffee notes help balance the medium-low hop profile and provide a silky-smooth mouthfeel.

6pk/ AMBER

$8.00

4.5% | 15 IBU Toasted malt notes give Angel’s Perch a mild sweetness balanced by earthy, subtle hop undertones. This smooth American Amber is the perfect complement to any occasion.

6pk/ PALE

$8.00

5.5% ABV | 70 IBU Hell-Diver Pale Ale is an award-winning, classic northwest pale ale. Caramel and toffee notes balance the hop bitterness and give this beer depth while also providing a smooth, satisfying finish.

6pk/ Simply Huckleberry

$8.00

6pk/ Simply Citrus Pine Mango

$8.00

6pk/ Simply Pomegranate

$8.00

6pk/ Winterfest

$9.50

6pk/ Hop Water

$8.00

6pk/ Hop Water Grapefruit

$8.00

6pk/ Simply Tangerine

$8.00

6pk/ Stone's Throw

$9.50

12pk/ DAGGER

$15.00

6.5% ABV | 100 IBU Our award-winning flagship IPA boasts all of the big, bold flavors you would expect from a classic northwest IPA. Abundant citrus and pine hop aromas combined with a sturdy malt backbone makes Dagger Falls a favorite amongst hop-loving craft brew enthusiasts.

12pk/ LAGER

$15.00

5.0% ABV | 21 IBU This Munich-style Helles is bright gold in color and features Idaho-grown malts and German hops. It has a subtle earthy aroma, typical of Idaho pilsner malt. This beer is a traditional European-style lager and has a well-rounded malt sweetness, balanced with a touch of bitterness on the finish.

12pk/ PORTER

$15.00

6.0% ABV | 20 IBU Power House is a rich porter with a mildly roasted chocolate quality throughout. Caramel and coffee notes help balance the medium-low hop profile and provide a silky-smooth mouthfeel.

12pk/ AMBER

$15.00

4.5% | 15 IBU Toasted malt notes give Angel’s Perch a mild sweetness balanced by earthy, subtle hop undertones. This smooth American Amber is the perfect complement to any occasion.

Case 24pk/ DAGGER

$28.00

6.5% ABV | 100 IBU Our award-winning flagship IPA boasts all of the big, bold flavors you would expect from a classic northwest IPA. Abundant citrus and pine hop aromas combined with a sturdy malt backbone makes Dagger Falls a favorite amongst hop-loving craft brew enthusiasts.

Case 24pk/ LAGER

$28.00

5.0% ABV | 21 IBU This Munich-style Helles is bright gold in color and features Idaho-grown malts and German hops. It has a subtle earthy aroma, typical of Idaho pilsner malt. This beer is a traditional European-style lager and has a well-rounded malt sweetness, balanced with a touch of bitterness on the finish.

Case 24pk/ PORTER

$28.00

6.0% ABV | 20 IBU Power House is a rich porter with a mildly roasted chocolate quality throughout. Caramel and coffee notes help balance the medium-low hop profile and provide a silky-smooth mouthfeel.

Case 24pk/ AMBER

$28.00

4.5% | 15 IBU Toasted malt notes give Angel’s Perch a mild sweetness balanced by earthy, subtle hop undertones. This smooth American Amber is the perfect complement to any occasion.

Case 24pk/ PALE

$28.00

5.5% ABV | 70 IBU Hell-Diver Pale Ale is an award-winning, classic northwest pale ale. Caramel and toffee notes balance the hop bitterness and give this beer depth while also providing a smooth, satisfying finish.

Barrel-Aged Bottles

Barrel-Aged Seven Devils Stout - 750ml

$11.00

Old Devils Tooth

$11.00

Barrel-Aged Coco Peak

$11.00

Barrel -Aged Wild Cherry Porter

$11.00

Barrel-Aged Salty Bear

$11.00

Barrel-Aged Coco Peak

$11.00

N/A Beverages (Copy)

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Banquet Soda

$1.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come enjoy delicious food and Sockeye on tap, in a setting that’s distinctively Idaho!

Website

Location

12542 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83713

Directions

Gallery
Sockeye Grill & Brewery image
Sockeye Grill & Brewery image
Sockeye Grill & Brewery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sid's Garage Meridian - 3525 E Longwing lane STE 180
orange starNo Reviews
3525 E Longwing lane STE 180 Meridian, ID 83646
View restaurantnext
The Curb Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1760 S Meridian Rd Meridian, ID 83642
View restaurantnext
Coyne's Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.4 • 443
676 E Riverside Dr. Eagle, ID 83616
View restaurantnext
Western Collective - 111 West 33rd Street
orange star4.0 • 78
111 West 33rd Street Garden City, ID 83714
View restaurantnext
Sid's Garage - Downtown Boise - 1003 W Main st
orange star4.6 • 23
1003 W Main st Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Kanak Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1111 W Jefferson St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boise

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise
orange star4.8 • 4,228
815 W Bannock St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Asiago's
orange star4.4 • 2,419
1002 W Main St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Dharma Sushi & Thai
orange star4.4 • 2,076
122 North 5th Street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
The Matador - Boise
orange star4.4 • 1,577
215 N 8th St. Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Boise Entertainment - 0171-Boise Entertainment
orange star4.6 • 1,386
1666 S Entertainment Ave Boise, ID 83709
View restaurantnext
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise
orange star4.7 • 1,381
610 W Grove St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boise
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Nampa
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Caldwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Ketchum
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Hailey
review star
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Burley
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston