Sockeye Grill & Brewery
12542 W Fairview Ave
Boise, ID 83713
Starters
Chips & Salsa
Our crispy-fried corn tortilla chips served with fresh, House made salsa.
Crispy Boneless Chicken Wings
1/2 pound Woolybugger Wheat breaded chicken breast strips, flash-fried and served plain or tossed in your choice of our House-made fire, general’s or Power House Porter BBQ sauce.
Hell-Diver Finger Steaks
1/3 pound seasoned sirloin, beer battered with Hell-Diver Pale Ale and served with House cocktail sauce.
Nachos
Crispy-fried tortilla chips stacked with cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheeses, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled onion, black olives and jalapeño. Drizzled with avacado crema and baja sauce.
Poutine
Crispy fries topped with a House-made bacon gravy, baked with white cheddar cheese curds and garnished with Applewood smoked bacon and scallions.
Pretzel with Beer Cheese
Soft pretzel with cup of our house-made poblano beer cheese soup.
Sockeye Salmon Cakes
Three lightly breaded flash-fried Wild Sockeye Salmon and bay shrimp cakes served on a bed of mixed greens and drizzled with a lime-Dijon aioli.
Sockeye Salmon Strips
Wild Sockeye Salmon strips hand-dipped in Angel’s Perch Amber beer batter and flash-fried. Served with lemon and House tartar sauce.
Large Fry
Golden fried and tossed in house seasoning salt.
Large Sweet Potato Fry
Golden fried and tossed in house seasoning salt. Served with spicy mayo.
Brussel Sprouts
Crispy Brussels sprouts tossed in a sweet & tangy sauce with crumbled bacon.
Small Tot
Golden fried and tossed in house seasoning salt. Served with spicy mayo.
Large Tot
Golden fried and tossed in house seasoning salt. Served with spicy mayo.
Large Garlic FF
Tossed in truffle oil and finished with Parmesan cheese.
Calamari
Lightly breaded rings and tentacles flash fried and served with a lime wedge and cocktail sauce.
Burgers
Bronco Burger
6 oz. all natural chuck patty served on a brioche bun and smothered in our Power House Porter barbecue sauce, topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Pub Burger
6 oz. all natural chuck patty served on a brioche bun and topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and House dressing.
Spicy Bleu Burger
6 oz. all natural chuck patty served on a brioche bun and topped with blue cheese, roasted jalapeños, Applewood smoked bacon, spicy mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Entrees
Black Bean & Rice Bowl
Black beans served over brown rice and topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, Cotija cheese and a cilantro green onion garnish. Served with warm flour tortillas.
Comfort Chicken Bowl
Woolybugger Wheat breaded, flash-fried crispy chicken breast strips served over garlic smashed potatoes, covered in country gravy with corn and baked with cheddar cheese.
Mac & Cheese
Macaroni noodles tossed in a rich creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with seasoned bread crumbs and served with a sliced baguette.
Meatloaf Dinner
Three savory slices of House roasted ground chuck and Italian sausage meatloaf, topped with House made bacon gravy, served with garlic smashed potatoes and chef’s sautéed vegetables.
Salmon Dinner
6 oz. charbroiled Wild Sockeye Salmon fillet topped with herb butter served with chef’s sautéed vegetables and brown rice.
Stir Fry
Sautéed carrots, snap peas, red onion, broccoli, bell peppers, baby corn and mushrooms tossed in a lightly spiced Asian stir fry sauce. Served over fresh soba noodles or brown rice.
Salads & More
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with grated Parmesan, Applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes and garlic croutons.
Cobb Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, fire roasted tomato, sliced egg, bacon, cucumber, avocado and black olives.
Cole Road Salmon Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with House-made basil vinaigrette, topped with Wild Sockeye Salmon, tomato, carrots, feta cheese and spiced nuts.
Fajita Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with marinated steak strips, grilled peppers & onions, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro, Cotija cheese and tossed in Southwest dressing.
Garden Entree Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with shredded carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion and croutons.
House Made Soup
House made soup daily.
Soup & Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with shredded carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion and croutons. Served with spent grain bread stick and choice of SW Steak & Black bean or our rotating daily soup.
Pub Fare
Idaho Bird
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with thinly sliced Idaho potato medallions, ranch, bacon jam and cheddar cheese.
Power House Dip
House roast beef piled on a pub roll with melted Swiss cheese and served with au jus.
Reuben
Thinly sliced, House roasted corned beef, Thousand Island dressing, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and caramelized onions on grilled marbled rye.
Salmon Tacos
Wild Sockeye Salmon grilled or fried in our Angel’s Perch Amber beer batter. Served in flour tortillas with garlic-cilantro slaw, avocado crema.
Smoked Brisket Grilled Cheese
Sliced smoked brisket topped with spinach, sautéed mushroom, Gouda, and cheddar cheese and our Woolybugger Wheat stone ground mustard aioli on grilled sourdough.
Sockeye Salmon Club
Charbroiled Wild Sockeye Salmon served on a pub roll, topped with basil aioli, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss & cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Brisket Tacos
In-House smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, pickled jalapeno & Onion, topped with Cotija cheese.
Pork Tacos
Smoked pulled pork served in flour tortillas and topped with ginger coleslaw, mango pineapple salsa, cilantro and limes.
Turkey Brie
Oven roasted turkey breast with melted brie cheese and apple chutney on grilled sourdough.
Kids Menu
Kids Burger
Charbroiled all-natural burger patty on a split top bun with pickles. Served with House Fries.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Macaroni pasta tossed in a cheddar cheese cream sauce.
Kids Butter Noodle
Macaroni noodles with butter.
Kid Chicken Dinner
Fried chicken breast served with House Fries.
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
Fried mini corn dogs and House Fries.
Kid Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar cheese. Served with House Fries.
Sauce Sides
Cans
6pk/ DAGGER
6.5% ABV | 100 IBU Our award-winning flagship IPA boasts all of the big, bold flavors you would expect from a classic northwest IPA. Abundant citrus and pine hop aromas combined with a sturdy malt backbone makes Dagger Falls a favorite amongst hop-loving craft brew enthusiasts.
6pk/ LAGER
5.0% ABV | 21 IBU This Munich-style Helles is bright gold in color and features Idaho-grown malts and German hops. It has a subtle earthy aroma, typical of Idaho pilsner malt. This beer is a traditional European-style lager and has a well-rounded malt sweetness, balanced with a touch of bitterness on the finish.
6pk/ PORTER
6.0% ABV | 20 IBU Power House is a rich porter with a mildly roasted chocolate quality throughout. Caramel and coffee notes help balance the medium-low hop profile and provide a silky-smooth mouthfeel.
6pk/ AMBER
4.5% | 15 IBU Toasted malt notes give Angel’s Perch a mild sweetness balanced by earthy, subtle hop undertones. This smooth American Amber is the perfect complement to any occasion.
6pk/ PALE
5.5% ABV | 70 IBU Hell-Diver Pale Ale is an award-winning, classic northwest pale ale. Caramel and toffee notes balance the hop bitterness and give this beer depth while also providing a smooth, satisfying finish.
6pk/ Simply Huckleberry
6pk/ Simply Citrus Pine Mango
6pk/ Simply Pomegranate
6pk/ Winterfest
6pk/ Hop Water
6pk/ Hop Water Grapefruit
6pk/ Simply Tangerine
6pk/ Stone's Throw
12pk/ DAGGER
12pk/ LAGER
12pk/ PORTER
12pk/ AMBER
Case 24pk/ DAGGER
Case 24pk/ LAGER
Case 24pk/ PORTER
Case 24pk/ AMBER
Case 24pk/ PALE
5.5% ABV | 70 IBU Hell-Diver Pale Ale is an award-winning, classic northwest pale ale. Caramel and toffee notes balance the hop bitterness and give this beer depth while also providing a smooth, satisfying finish.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come enjoy delicious food and Sockeye on tap, in a setting that’s distinctively Idaho!
12542 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83713