Carbonara in
Loveland
/
Loveland
/
Carbonara
Loveland restaurants that serve carbonara
Pourhouse Bar and Grill
124 East 4th St, Loveland
No reviews yet
Shrimp Carbonara
$16.99
More about Pourhouse Bar and Grill
Henry's Pub - 234 E 4th St
234 E 4th St, Loveland
No reviews yet
Gorgonzola Carbonara
$17.00
Chicken breast sauteed with honey smoked bacon, garlic, onions, peas and finished with a cracked black pepper and gorgonzola cheese cream sauce, served over linguine.
More about Henry's Pub - 234 E 4th St
