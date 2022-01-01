Go
Toast

Epicurean Feast

Cooperate Food Service Café
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele

60 Woodlawn Street

No reviews yet

Location

60 Woodlawn Street

West Hartford CT

SundayClosed
Monday3:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday3:30 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Frank Pepe’s of West Hartford

No reviews yet

Passionate about pizza since 1925!

Frida West Hartford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DORO Marketplace Catering

No reviews yet

DORO Marketplace online catering options.

DORO Marketplace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston