Union Kitchen
A modern American restaurant featuring comfort food with global influences
FRENCH FRIES
43 Lasalle Rd. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
43 Lasalle Rd.
West Hartford CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Max's Oyster Bar
Modern renditions of classic American seafood.
Robeks
Robeks West Hartford
Toro Loco Mexican Street Food
Come in and enjoy!
Zephyr's Street Pizza
Super Fun Pizza Joint