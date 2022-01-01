Prai Kitchen
Come on in and enjoy!
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES
23 LaSalle Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
23 LaSalle Road
West Hartford CT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Place 2 Be
Come in and enjoy!
Savoy Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Max Burger - West Hartford
A chef-driven hamburger restaurant, Max Burger offers a thoughtful farm-to-table menu in an upscale gastro-pub environment.
Treva
Treva is inspired by the cuisine of the Central and Northern regions of Italy. Using only the freshest and finest in-season ingredients, dishes are hand-crafted daily and served in warm and convivial atmosphere.