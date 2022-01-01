Go
Prai Kitchen

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES

23 LaSalle Road • $$

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Satae (Gf)$8.00
Marinated chicken in coconut milk and herbs served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce. 6 pieces in one order
Spring Roll$4.00
Vegetarian fried rolls, delicate and crispy, served with sweet chili sauce. 2 pieces in one order.
Crab Rangoon$7.00
Crabmeat and cream cheese in fried wonton wrap
Pad C U
Sautee’ flat noodle with sweet soy sauce, egg, Chinese broccoli and broccoli
Drunken Noodle***
Sautee’ flat noodle, basil, chili, tomatoes, bell pepper, onion and egg
Pad Thai (Gf)
Stir fried rice noodle, ground peanut, bean sprouts, scallion and egg
Massaman Curry (Gf)
Massaman paste with broiled coconut milk, potatoes, onion& peanut
Summer Roll$7.00
Lettuce, mint, carrot and rice vermicelli combined with shrimp wrapped in softened rice paper served with spicy peanut vinegar sauce. 2 pieces in one order.
Thai Fried Rice
Stir fried rice, onion, scallion, tomatoes and egg
Basil Fried Rice**
Stir fried rice, onion, bell pepper, basil, chili and egg
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

23 LaSalle Road

West Hartford CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

