Restaurant Bricco

Eat and Live Well Always

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

78 LaSalle Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$11.00
romaine, radicchio, garlic croutons, Grana Padano & caesar dressing
Toscano Salad$13.00
mixed greens, tomatoes, mozzarella, olives, artichokes, green beans, polenta croutons & balsamic vinaigrette
Mustard BBQ Cedar Planked Organic Salmon$29.00
potato puree, melted leeks & green beans
Penne Alla Vodka$20.00
sundried tomatoes, basil, cream & Grana Padano
Penne Alla Vodka Chicken$24.00
chicken, sundried tomatoes, basil, cream & Grana Padano
Chicken Parm$26.00
sunday sauce, mozzarella & cavatelli
Chicken Milanese$22.00
house green salad, grilled lemon & buerre blanc
Baked Rigatoni$24.00
italian sausage, peas, plum tomoatoes, cream & mozzarella
Chopped Kale$12.00
Boston Bibb$12.00
red onions, cucumber, sun dried tomatoes, pine nuts, gorgonzola & lemon vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

78 LaSalle Rd

West Hartford CT

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
