Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee LOSO

LTH Coffee & Social is meant to be the "third place" gathering spot for the residents of Novel as well as, citizens of the LoSo area. Our vision is to create a place of community where people can gather over a cup of coffee, beer, and quality food. Come be social with us! We will have weekly events like open-mic nights, trivia, and live music.

4015 Craft Street

Popular Items

Beef & Cilantro$4.50
Espresso$4.00
A demitasse of our Vobba Vooba espresso.
Bombo Chill$7.00
"Bombo" in Kinyarwanda means sweet.
Chocolate, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.
Caprese Sandwich$6.00
Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil pesto, and balsamic glaze on sprouted multigrain.
Margherita Pizza$8.50
A crispy 10" pizza topped with 100% Italian tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and extra virgin olive oil.
Mocha Latte$5.50
Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.
Caramanilla Latte$5.50
Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Sausage, egg and cheese.
Latte$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
Hot Chocolate Milk$2.75
Location

4015 Craft Street

Charlotte NC

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
