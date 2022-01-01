Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee LOSO
LTH Coffee & Social is meant to be the "third place" gathering spot for the residents of Novel as well as, citizens of the LoSo area. Our vision is to create a place of community where people can gather over a cup of coffee, beer, and quality food. Come be social with us! We will have weekly events like open-mic nights, trivia, and live music.
4015 Craft Street
Location
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
