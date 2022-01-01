Go
LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY image
Asian Fusion

LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

6322 Andrew Ave

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Popular Items

Fried Rice$12.00
Fried rice stirred with egg, scallion, onion, carrot, pea, tomato
Pad Thai
Tuna Bowl$14.95
Spicy Tuna, Mango, Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber, Masago over rice.
Krab Rangoon (4)$6.00
Homemade crispy wrap with crab and cream cheese filling
Tonkatsu Ramen$12.95
Golden, milky boiled pork bone broth with seaweed, egg, scallion, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom
(Chashu Pork is not included. You can choose your own choice of meat.)
Miso Soup$3.00
Soybean paste soup with wakame seaweed, tofu, scallion
Bento$12.95
Bao$4.00
Steamed bao bun with BBQ pork filling
Gyoza (4)$6.00
Pork dumplings with choice of cooking: steamed/fried
Green Curry$14.95
Fusion Thai spice coconut milk broth ramen with bell pepper, scallion, egg.
(Chicken is not included. You can choose your own choice of meat.)
All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

6322 Andrew Ave, Fort Lauderdale FL 33309

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Beehive Kitchen

Beehive Kitchen is a place where our community can enjoy a culture of warm hospitality, delicious food cooked with passion, and consistently great value.
Honest, wholesome ingredients are infused with global spices and prepared carefully with high-end culinary techniques, so Beehive bowls are simply satisfying. With a wide variety of ingredients, endless combinations, and speedy service, you can build your bowl fast—for a reasonable cost—whether on the go or eating in.

Circus Bar

Local Hang out Since 1978.
Full Liquor, Food, Pool, Darts...
Daily Food & Drink Specials.
Smokers Welcome
Come in and enjoy!

Sidewalk Chef Kitchen

Healthy living starts at Sidewalk Chef Kitchen. We take pride in providing fresh, flavorful and health-conscious meals so both your body and mind will feel good when you dine with us. Choose from our 500-calorie Heat & Eat Meals or a variety of delicious salads, soups, sandwiches, and burgers. We also carry a wide range of plant-based dishes.

LA FORKETTA

OUR DISHES ARE BORN STRICTLY FROM IMPORTED ITALIAN PRODUCTS.
OUR KITCHEN IS SIMPLE AS TRADITION, USING HIGH QUALITY OIL TO ENSURE LIGHTNESS AND DELICACY.

LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY

Pickup

pickup bag icon
