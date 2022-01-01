Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon in
Ludlow
/
Ludlow
/
Salmon
Ludlow restaurants that serve salmon
Sam's Steakhouse - 91 Route 103 S
91 Route 103 S, Ludlow
No reviews yet
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon
$26.00
Served with seasonal vegetable
More about Sam's Steakhouse - 91 Route 103 S
Mr.Darcy's Bar & Burger - 31 Route 103 S
31 Route 103 S, Ludlow
No reviews yet
Salmon Burger
$13.00
More about Mr.Darcy's Bar & Burger - 31 Route 103 S
