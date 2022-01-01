Lynchburg sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Lynchburg

Georgia's Subs Salads More image

 

Georgia's Subs Salads More

915 Main St, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pick 2 Combo$7.99
1/2 sandwich or 4 inch sub served with your choice of side.
#5 Steak Philly
Thinly sliced roast beef grilled with provolone chees, onions and peppers with lettuce tomato and mayo on a grilled sub roll
Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.99
Your choice of homemade chicken salad "Traditional" or "Fancy" (cranberry/almond) served with lettuce, tomato on toasted Sourdough or Wheat Berry bread, Wrap or Butter croissant
More about Georgia's Subs Salads More
Macado's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Macado's

3744 Candlers Mountain Rd, Lynchburg

Avg 4.1 (3824 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cowpoke$9.65
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, barbecue sauce, served hot on a bagel.
Mac & Cheese Burger$10.85
Grilled burger topped with macaroni & cheese, bacon bits and BBQ Chips.
Fried Pickle Spears$7.45
Delicious dill pickle spears lightly coated with a dill flavored breading, served with ranch dressing.
More about Macado's
The White Hart Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The White Hart Cafe

1208 Main St, Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CAPPUCINO$3.50
egg$1.25
Loaded Burrito$12.00
More about The White Hart Cafe
Bacon Street Bagels image

 

Bacon Street Bagels

306 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnamon Raisin$1.50
The name speaks for itself! Tons of Cinnamon and Raisins swirled throughout make up this delicious classic.
Smoked Chipotle Turkey Club$6.50
Thinly Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Tomato
El Papa Diablo$5.00
Two Fried Eggs, Jalapeño Jack Cheese, Crispy Hash Brown, Cholula Hot Sauce
More about Bacon Street Bagels
County Smoak image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

County Smoak

7423 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg

Avg 5 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PORK SANDWICH$9.00
Our Slow Smoaked Pork Butts, Bacon & Blue Cheese Coleslaw, Fire & Ice Pickle Relish, Qu-Tang Sauce
Smoaked Sausages$4.00
All beef sausages. (variety changes)
Smoaked Pork Butts$16.00
Tender Smoaked Pork Butt, Chopped to Order, Served With Qu-Tang Vinegar Sauce
More about County Smoak
LYH Coffeehouse image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

LYH Coffeehouse

105 Cornerstone St #106, Lynchburg

Avg 4.4 (519 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cold Brew
More about LYH Coffeehouse

