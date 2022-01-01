Lynchburg sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Lynchburg
Georgia's Subs Salads More
915 Main St, Lynchburg
Popular items
#5 Steak Philly
$7.99
1/2 sandwich or 4 inch sub served with your choice of side.
#5 Steak Philly
Thinly sliced roast beef grilled with provolone chees, onions and peppers with lettuce tomato and mayo on a grilled sub roll
|Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich
$6.99
Your choice of homemade chicken salad "Traditional" or "Fancy" (cranberry/almond) served with lettuce, tomato on toasted Sourdough or Wheat Berry bread, Wrap or Butter croissant
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Macado's
3744 Candlers Mountain Rd, Lynchburg
Popular items
Cowpoke
$9.65
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, barbecue sauce, served hot on a bagel.
Mac & Cheese Burger
$10.85
Grilled burger topped with macaroni & cheese, bacon bits and BBQ Chips.
Fried Pickle Spears
$7.45
Delicious dill pickle spears lightly coated with a dill flavored breading, served with ranch dressing.
SANDWICHES
The White Hart Cafe
1208 Main St, Lynchburg
Popular items
CAPPUCINO
$3.50
egg
$1.25
Loaded Burrito
$12.00
Bacon Street Bagels
306 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg
Popular items
Cinnamon Raisin
$1.50
The name speaks for itself! Tons of Cinnamon and Raisins swirled throughout make up this delicious classic.
Smoked Chipotle Turkey Club
$6.50
Thinly Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Tomato
El Papa Diablo
$5.00
Two Fried Eggs, Jalapeño Jack Cheese, Crispy Hash Brown, Cholula Hot Sauce
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
County Smoak
7423 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg
Popular items
PORK SANDWICH
$9.00
Our Slow Smoaked Pork Butts, Bacon & Blue Cheese Coleslaw, Fire & Ice Pickle Relish, Qu-Tang Sauce
Smoaked Sausages
$4.00
All beef sausages. (variety changes)
Smoaked Pork Butts
$16.00
Tender Smoaked Pork Butt, Chopped to Order, Served With Qu-Tang Vinegar Sauce