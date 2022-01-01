Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Lynchburg

Go
Lynchburg restaurants
Toast

Lynchburg restaurants that serve cookies

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies image

 

Georgia's Subs Salads More

915 Main St, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.99
Snicker Doodle Cookie$0.79
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.79
More about Georgia's Subs Salads More
Macado's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Macado's

3744 Candlers Mountain Rd, Lynchburg

Avg 4.1 (3824 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
David's Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$0.95
Chocolate Cookie Dough Milkshake
David's Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.95
More about Macado's
The White Hart Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The White Hart Cafe

1208 Main St, Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about The White Hart Cafe
County Smoak image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

County Smoak

7423 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg

Avg 5 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Holy Heaven Cookies Party Animal$3.75
Sweet almond cookie stuffed with vanilla buttercream icing and sprinkles!
Holy Heaven Cookies Holy Chip!$3.75
Ooey-gooey chocolate chip cookie with a massive amount of semi-sweet and dark chocolate!
Holy Heaven Cookies Dad Bod$3.75
Chocolate chip cookie with M&Ms, dark chocolate covered pretzels, and a Kit-Kat in the center!
More about County Smoak
Fuse image

 

Fuse

2623 Wards Road, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Cookies + 3 Fillers$6.95
More about Fuse

Browse other tasty dishes in Lynchburg

Chili

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Brisket

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tacos

Fruit Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Milkshakes

Map

More near Lynchburg to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Forest

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston