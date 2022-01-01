Cookies in Lynchburg
Lynchburg restaurants that serve cookies
Georgia's Subs Salads More
915 Main St, Lynchburg
|3 Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$1.99
|Snicker Doodle Cookie
|$0.79
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$0.79
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Macado's
3744 Candlers Mountain Rd, Lynchburg
|David's Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$0.95
|Chocolate Cookie Dough Milkshake
|David's Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$0.95
SANDWICHES
The White Hart Cafe
1208 Main St, Lynchburg
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
County Smoak
7423 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg
|Holy Heaven Cookies Party Animal
|$3.75
Sweet almond cookie stuffed with vanilla buttercream icing and sprinkles!
|Holy Heaven Cookies Holy Chip!
|$3.75
Ooey-gooey chocolate chip cookie with a massive amount of semi-sweet and dark chocolate!
|Holy Heaven Cookies Dad Bod
|$3.75
Chocolate chip cookie with M&Ms, dark chocolate covered pretzels, and a Kit-Kat in the center!