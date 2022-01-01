Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Lynchburg

Lynchburg restaurants
Lynchburg restaurants that serve chef salad

Georgia's Subs Salads More

915 Main St, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$8.49
Oven roasted turkey, pit ham, warm smoked bacon , spring lettuce mix, cheddar cheese wedge, egg, onions, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and our homemade croutons
More about Georgia's Subs Salads More
Macado's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Macado's

3744 Candlers Mountain Rd, Lynchburg

Avg 4.1 (3824 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Macado's Chef Salad$10.85
Mixed greens, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, ham or turkey, cheese, tomato, bacon bits, and croutons.
More about Macado's
Vinny's Italian Grill - Lynchburg image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill - Lynchburg

4018 Wards Rd,, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEF SALAD$9.49
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits, egg, sliced smoked turkey and ham
More about Vinny's Italian Grill - Lynchburg

