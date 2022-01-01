Go
1548 US-1

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Margherita$13.95
Marinara, fresh mozzarella,EVOO, basil
Insalata Rucola E Carciofi$12.95
Arugula, artichokes, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomatoes, truffle mustard vinaigrette
Fettuccine Bolognese$19.95
Slow cooked classic beef ragu
Pasticcio$23.95
Crepe lasagna, bolognese sauce, fresh mozzarella, bechamel
Melanzane Parmigiana$12.95
Eggplant napoleon, mozzarella, parmigiano, tomato sauce, pesto
Pappardelle E Polpette$20.95
Tomato sauce, meatballs, topped with ricotta
Pollo Parmigiana$26.95
Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce and mozzarella, linguini
Insalata Cesare$9.95
Romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmigiano, croutons
Polpette Della Casa$13.95
Housemade beef and pork meatballs, tomato sauce, ricotta
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$18.95
Cream, tomato sauce, flambeed in vodka
Location

1548 US-1

Tequesta FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
