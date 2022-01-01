Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Mammoth Lakes

Go
Mammoth Lakes restaurants
Toast

Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve taquitos

Consumer pic

 

The Loco Frijole

3711 Main St, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taquitos$10.99
(3) Chicken or Beef taquitos with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream & cheese.
More about The Loco Frijole
Salsa's Taqueria image

 

Salsa's Taqueria - Mammoth Lakes

588 Old Mammoth Rd #1, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 Taquitos$8.99
4 shredded beef or chicken rolled taquitos with a side of guacamole and a garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
2 Taquitos$6.99
2 shredded beef or chicken rolled taquitos with a side of guacamole and a garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
#1 - 4 Taquitos$11.99
Choice of chicken or shredded beef rolled taquitos with a side of guacamole, rice and beans. Small side of lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Includes small fountain drink.
More about Salsa's Taqueria - Mammoth Lakes

Browse other tasty dishes in Mammoth Lakes

Chai Lattes

Burritos

Tuna Salad

Tortas

Chicken Noodles

Cinnamon Rolls

Brisket

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Mammoth Lakes to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (635 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston