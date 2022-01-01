Chicken fried steaks in Manhattan

Manhattan restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Kites image

 

Kites

615 N 12th St, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak w\\ Mashed Potatoes$14.00
More about Kites
Item pic

 

THE CHEF CAFE

111 S. 4th St, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak-N-Eggs$13.50
Topped with sausage cream gravy, served with two eggs, choice of pototo, toast and warm homemade strawberry jam
More about THE CHEF CAFE

