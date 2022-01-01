Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Manhattan

Go
Manhattan restaurants
Toast

Manhattan restaurants that serve salmon

Powercat Sports Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Powercat Sports Grill

3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4.3 (1368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Slammin' Salmon$17.00
Seared salmon served with your choice of two sides*
More about Powercat Sports Grill
Rockin K's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rockin K's

1880 Kimball Ave, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Bowl$13.00
More about Rockin K's
Item pic

 

THE CHEF CAFE

111 S. 4th St, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Smash Burger$12.50
A house made burger of our own smoked salmon smashed and grilled with carmelized onion, bacon, and Swiss cheese with an Egg on wheat toast with a side of 1,000 Island.
Salmon Scramble$13.50
House-smoked salmon, spinach, tomato and jack cheese scrambled with three eggs. Served with choice of potato
Smoked Salmon Bennie$14.00
House-smoked salmon, two basted eggs and hollandaise over rye toast with homestyle potatoes
More about THE CHEF CAFE
Consumer pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Tallgrass Tap House

320 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4 (515 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON SANDWICH$16.00
Grilled Salmon, Sliced Cucumber, Tomato, Lemon Herb Goat Cheese, Micro Radish, Pea Shoots, Potato Bun
PESTO SALMON$26.00
Pan Seared Salmon, Walnut Arugula Pesto, Chopped Asparagus Salad, Herbed Couscous, Micro Fennel, Charred Lemon, Fried Leeks
More about Tallgrass Tap House

Browse other tasty dishes in Manhattan

Green Beans

French Toast

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Enchiladas

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Noodles

Map

More near Manhattan to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Weston

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Platte City

No reviews yet

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston