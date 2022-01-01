Salmon in Manhattan
Manhattan restaurants that serve salmon
More about Powercat Sports Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Powercat Sports Grill
3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan
|Slammin' Salmon
|$17.00
Seared salmon served with your choice of two sides*
More about THE CHEF CAFE
THE CHEF CAFE
111 S. 4th St, Manhattan
|Salmon Smash Burger
|$12.50
A house made burger of our own smoked salmon smashed and grilled with carmelized onion, bacon, and Swiss cheese with an Egg on wheat toast with a side of 1,000 Island.
|Salmon Scramble
|$13.50
House-smoked salmon, spinach, tomato and jack cheese scrambled with three eggs. Served with choice of potato
|Smoked Salmon Bennie
|$14.00
House-smoked salmon, two basted eggs and hollandaise over rye toast with homestyle potatoes
More about Tallgrass Tap House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Tallgrass Tap House
320 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan
|SALMON SANDWICH
|$16.00
Grilled Salmon, Sliced Cucumber, Tomato, Lemon Herb Goat Cheese, Micro Radish, Pea Shoots, Potato Bun
|PESTO SALMON
|$26.00
Pan Seared Salmon, Walnut Arugula Pesto, Chopped Asparagus Salad, Herbed Couscous, Micro Fennel, Charred Lemon, Fried Leeks