Chicken salad in Manhattan

Manhattan restaurants
Manhattan restaurants that serve chicken salad

Mr K’s Cafe & Bar image

 

Mr K’s Cafe & Bar

3901 Vanesta Dr. Ste B, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad
Cranberry Chicken Salad
More about Mr K’s Cafe & Bar
Powercat Sports Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Powercat Sports Grill

3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4.3 (1368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
All-Conference Chicken Salad$15.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with a crispy or grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, Morgan’s guacamole, tomatoes, chopped bacon, and cheddar jack
More about Powercat Sports Grill
Cox Bros BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Cox Bros BBQ

223 McCall Rd, Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (655 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Tostada Salad$11.00
Tostada shell with pulled chicken, fresh greens, smokehouse beans, cheese, and red onions with choice of dressing
More about Cox Bros BBQ
Rockin K's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rockin K's

1880 Kimball Ave, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sunflower Chicken Salad$11.00
More about Rockin K's
Item pic

 

Kites

615 N 12th St, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, queso fresco, avocados, tomatoes and bacon choice of dressing
More about Kites
Item pic

 

THE CHEF CAFE

111 S. 4th St, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
Chicken breast and pecans, grapes, green onions, celery and mayo on Texas toast with spinach and tomato
More about THE CHEF CAFE

