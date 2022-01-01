Chicken salad in Manhattan
Manhattan restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Mr K’s Cafe & Bar
Mr K’s Cafe & Bar
3901 Vanesta Dr. Ste B, Manhattan
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|Cranberry Chicken Salad
More about Powercat Sports Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Powercat Sports Grill
3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan
|All-Conference Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with a crispy or grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, Morgan’s guacamole, tomatoes, chopped bacon, and cheddar jack
More about Cox Bros BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Cox Bros BBQ
223 McCall Rd, Manhattan
|Smoked Chicken Tostada Salad
|$11.00
Tostada shell with pulled chicken, fresh greens, smokehouse beans, cheese, and red onions with choice of dressing
More about Rockin K's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rockin K's
1880 Kimball Ave, Manhattan
|Sunflower Chicken Salad
|$11.00
More about Kites
Kites
615 N 12th St, Manhattan
|Classic Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, queso fresco, avocados, tomatoes and bacon choice of dressing