Go
Manny’s Mexican Restaurant image

Manny’s Mexican Restaurant

Open today 9:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

207 Southwest Blvd

Kansas City, MO 64108

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

207 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City MO 64108

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Up Down Kansas City

No reviews yet

Up-Down is a 21+ arcade bar in Kansas City's vibrant Crossroads Art District, featuring arcade video games, pinball, skee ball, a pet-friendly rooftop patio, cocktails, craft beers on tap and pizza by the slice

The Westside Local

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Street Car Grille & Tavern

No reviews yet

An upscale sports bar located in downtown Kansas City, just outside the Power & Light District. Enjoy our selection of 24 beers on tap, an exceptional craft cocktail list and delicious, hand-crafted food. Cheers!

Observation Pizza

No reviews yet

Curbside and Delivery Only

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Manny’s Mexican Restaurant

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston