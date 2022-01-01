Tacos in Mansfield

Go
Mansfield restaurants
Toast

Mansfield restaurants that serve tacos

El Primo’s image

 

El Primo’s

2300 Matlock Rd Ste 21, Mansfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Shrimp Tacos*$15.95
More about El Primo’s

Browse other tasty dishes in Mansfield

Brisket

Map

More near Mansfield to explore

Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Burleson

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Waxahachie

No reviews yet

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Hurst

No reviews yet

Midlothian

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston