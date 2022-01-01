Tacos in
Mansfield
/
Mansfield
/
Tacos
Mansfield restaurants that serve tacos
El Primo’s
2300 Matlock Rd Ste 21, Mansfield
No reviews yet
Baja Shrimp Tacos*
$15.95
More about El Primo’s
Browse other tasty dishes in Mansfield
Brisket
More near Mansfield to explore
Fort Worth
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Burleson
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Duncanville
No reviews yet
Waxahachie
No reviews yet
Grand Prairie
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Hurst
No reviews yet
Midlothian
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Bedford
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(1 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston