Black bean burgers in Marietta

Marietta restaurants
Marietta restaurants that serve black bean burgers

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Galley

203 Second Street, Marietta

Avg 4.3 (552 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$13.00
house-made black bean, rice and corn patties, pepperjack cheese, pico de gallo and chipotle aoili
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Marietta Brewing Co.

167 Front St, Marietta

Avg 4.3 (1294 reviews)
Takeout
BAJA BLACK BEAN BURGER$14.00
Cajun style black bean cake with our citrus mojo sauce, pepper jack cheese and caramelized onions on a ciabatta bun. Lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle slice served on the side.
