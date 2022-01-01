Go
Marigold Kitchen

Upbeat, downtown family-owned cafe serving creative dishes prepared skillfully since 2001. Bold flavors coupled with seasonal fare and warm smiles is a benchmark in the Madison breakfast/lunch scene.

118 S Pinckney St

Popular Items

Turkey, Bacon & Pesto$14.00
tomato, romaine, cheddar, basil-walnut pesto, ciabatta
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
chorizo, cilantro, scrambled egg, cheddar, sweet potato, toasted pepita, black bean, roasted red pepper, chipotle mayo, salsa verde; green cabbage slaw
Roasted Beet, Warm Goat Cheese & Grapefruit$14.00
pepita crusted orange goat cheese, radish, field mix, frisee, citrus zest, champagne vinaigrette
Red Curried Squash and Glass Noodle Wrap$13.00
toasted peanuts, cucumber salsa, shaved carrot, red cabbage, spring mix; minted honey vinaigrette and flour tortilla (vegan)
Chorizo, Hominy and Potato
Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
fried over hard egg, cheddar spiked boursin, bacon, tomato, green onion, ciabatta
Two Egg Breakfast$10.00
any style; marigold potatoes or field mix & choice of toast
Lemony Red Lentil, Brown Rice, and Spinach
Chopped Spinach and Tuna Melt$13.00
house-made dill pickle, tomato, cheddar and gruyere; served open faced with a petite salad of frisée and pickled red onion
Marigold Potatoes$4.00
sliced, spiced, and fried; garnished with green onion and parsley
Location

Madison WI

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
