Marigold Kitchen
Upbeat, downtown family-owned cafe serving creative dishes prepared skillfully since 2001. Bold flavors coupled with seasonal fare and warm smiles is a benchmark in the Madison breakfast/lunch scene.
118 S Pinckney St
Location
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
