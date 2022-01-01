Grilled chicken in Maryville
Maryville restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about The Steel Room
The Steel Room
403 S Washington, Maryville
|GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS WITH MANGO SLAW
|$11.49
Hand trimmed, instant pot chicken breast spiced with cumin and served with fresh cut cabbage and mangoes tossed in greek yogurt, topped with pickled jalapeños and fresh cilantro, served on corn tortillas! Reheat by microwaving the chicken for 45 seconds and warming the tortillas in a hot pan or air fryer for 2 minutes.
GF
CALORIES: 406
PROTEIN: 32g
CARB: 46g
FIBER: 6g
SUGAR: 14g
FAT: 10g