Grilled chicken in Maryville

Hand trimmed, instant pot chicken breast spiced with cumin and served with fresh cut cabbage and mangoes tossed in greek yogurt, topped with pickled jalapeños and fresh cilantro, served on corn tortillas! Reheat by microwaving the chicken for 45 seconds and warming the tortillas in a hot pan or air fryer for 2 minutes.

GF

CALORIES: 406

PROTEIN: 32g

CARB: 46g

FIBER: 6g

SUGAR: 14g

FAT: 10g

