Grilled chicken in Maryville

Maryville restaurants
Maryville restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

The Steel Room

403 S Washington, Maryville

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS WITH MANGO SLAW$11.49
Hand trimmed, instant pot chicken breast spiced with cumin and served with fresh cut cabbage and mangoes tossed in greek yogurt, topped with pickled jalapeños and fresh cilantro, served on corn tortillas! Reheat by microwaving the chicken for 45 seconds and warming the tortillas in a hot pan or air fryer for 2 minutes.
GF
CALORIES: 406
PROTEIN: 32g
CARB: 46g
FIBER: 6g
SUGAR: 14g
FAT: 10g
Pancho's Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Pancho's Mexican Restaurant

2715 US-411, Maryville

Avg 4.6 (2478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Grilled Chicken Taco$2.99
Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.25
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas$9.50
