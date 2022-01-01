Street tacos in Maryville

Our DELISH street taco chicken recipe in a whole wheat wrap with a controlled portion of mozzarella, tri-colored peppers and diced onions grilled to perfection and served with our Cilantro Lime Sauce! You will definitely want to try this on a workout day, or lunch on a rest day! To reheat, remove quesadilla from pan and microwave for 1 minute. If you like a crispy shell, lay it in a sprayed pan over medium heat for 1:30 minutes on each side after microwave, or skip the microwave and put it in an air fryer on 375 for a few minutes!

CALORIES: 363

PROTEIN: 28g

CARB: 33g

FIBER: 4g

SUGAR: 6g

FAT: 14g

