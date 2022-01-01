Chai lattes in Mcallen
Mcallen restaurants that serve chai lattes
More about Reserva Coffee Roasters
Reserva Coffee Roasters
5401 N 10th St #102, McAllen
|Spicy Chai Latte (HOT)
Made with organic raw cane sugar, no artificial flavors, no artificial colors and with fresh-ground spices steeped in every batch.
12 oz/ 16 oz./ 20 oz.
|Spicy Chai Latte (ICED)
Iced version made with organic raw cane sugar and with fresh-ground spices steeped in every batch.
12 oz/ 16 oz./ 20 oz.
More about Reserva Coffee Roasters
Reserva Coffee Roasters
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130, McAllen
|Spicy Chai Latte (HOT)
Made with organic raw cane sugar, no artificial flavors, no artificial colors and with fresh-ground spices steeped in every batch.
12 oz/ 16 oz./ 20 oz.
|Spicy Chai Latte (ICED)
Iced version made with organic raw cane sugar and with fresh-ground spices steeped in every batch.
12 oz/ 16 oz./ 20 oz.