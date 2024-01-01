Po boy in Cooper-Young

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe - Midtown

862 S Cooper St, Memphis

Avg 4.8 (825 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Catfish Po Boy$16.25
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
Oyster Po Boy$16.25
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
Crawfish Po Boy$16.25
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Young Avenue Deli

2119 Young Ave, Memphis

Avg 3.5 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po-Boy$9.50
Popcorn shrimp dressed in a hoagie with lettuce and tomato. Served with cocktail sauce.
