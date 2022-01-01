Nachos in Downtown
Alfred's on Beale
197 Beale St, Memphis
|BBQ Nachos
|$13.00
Slow cooked pulled pork, on a mound of tortilla chips, topped with rotel cheese, BBQ sauce, jalapenos and our famous seasoning.
Central BBQ Catering
239 JEFFERSON, Memphis
|Pulled Chicken BBQ Nacho Box Lunch
|$11.00
No soggy nachos here! Each nacho box lunch comes with seasoned corn tortilla chips and the all the fixins' — Meat, mild BBQ sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, and jalapeños — on the side.
Comes with a cookie too!
|Pulled Pork BBQ Nacho Box Lunch
|$11.00
