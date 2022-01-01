Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Meredith

Meredith restaurants
Meredith restaurants that serve calamari

Lago image

 

Lago

1 Rte 25, Meredith

Avg 4 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$13.00
Crispy calamari, artichoke hearts, cherry peppers, olives and lemon basil aioli.
More about Lago
Town Docks image

 

Town Docks

289 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$12.99
Lightly fried and served with sweet Thai chili sauce.
More about Town Docks

