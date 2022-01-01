Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Meredith
/
Meredith
/
Calamari
Meredith restaurants that serve calamari
Lago
1 Rte 25, Meredith
Avg 4
(425 reviews)
Calamari
$13.00
Crispy calamari, artichoke hearts, cherry peppers, olives and lemon basil aioli.
More about Lago
Town Docks
289 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith
No reviews yet
Calamari
$12.99
Lightly fried and served with sweet Thai chili sauce.
More about Town Docks
