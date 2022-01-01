Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Meredith

Meredith restaurants
Meredith restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Lakehouse at Church Landing

281 DW Highway, Meredith

Lobster Roll$26.00
Fresh Maine lobster salad in a buttered-toasted roll with Bib lettuce. Served with fries.
Lobster Roll$24.00
Traditional Maine lobster salad on a buttered and toasted roll with Bibb lettuce. Served with chips.
Town Docks

289 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith

Traditional New England Lobster Roll$29.99
Fresh Maine lobster with a hint of mayonnaise and celery in a butter-grilled roll with whole-leaf lettuce. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
Hot Buttered Poached Lobster Roll$29.99
Fresh Maine Lobster poached in tarragon butter in a butter-grilled roll. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
Jumbo Lobster Roll$48.99
Double the Lobster in a decadent brioche roll. Choose traditional or hot butter poached. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.99.
