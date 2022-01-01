Lobster rolls in Meredith
Meredith restaurants that serve lobster rolls
Lakehouse at Church Landing
281 DW Highway, Meredith
|Lobster Roll
|$26.00
Fresh Maine lobster salad in a buttered-toasted roll with Bib lettuce. Served with fries.
|Lobster Roll
|$24.00
Traditional Maine lobster salad on a buttered and toasted roll with Bibb lettuce. Served with chips.
Town Docks
289 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith
|Traditional New England Lobster Roll
|$29.99
Fresh Maine lobster with a hint of mayonnaise and celery in a butter-grilled roll with whole-leaf lettuce. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
|Hot Buttered Poached Lobster Roll
|$29.99
Fresh Maine Lobster poached in tarragon butter in a butter-grilled roll. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
|Jumbo Lobster Roll
|$48.99
Double the Lobster in a decadent brioche roll. Choose traditional or hot butter poached. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.99.