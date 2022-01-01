Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Mesquite

Mesquite restaurants
Mesquite restaurants that serve tacos

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

4000 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (451 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.99
Fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips with choice of chicken or beef.
Crispy Taco Dinner$11.99
Seasoned beef or chicken.
Soft Beef Taco$3.89
More about Posados Cafe
El Fenix

3904 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Steak Street Tacos$11.99
Charbroiled steak served on corn tortillas with cilantro, onions & spicy Molcajete sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Two Classic Picadillo Beef Tacos$10.49
Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
More about El Fenix

