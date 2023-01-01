Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Midland

Midland restaurants
Midland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Amazing Deli image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Amazing Deli

134 E Main St, Midland

Avg 4.3 (197 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#16 Club Sandwich Chicken$10.99
More about Amazing Deli
Pizza Sam's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pizza Sam’s

102 W Main St, Midland

Avg 4.3 (941 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Main St Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Breaded chicken with pickles and Sam's sauce.
More about Pizza Sam’s

